Keep Scarborough Tidy joins up with schools for The Great British Spring Clean

The Great British Spring Clean is a national environmental campaign where people litter pick all over the country to help tidy up.

Events in Scarborough start this weekend, where Keep Scarborough Tidy has joined forces with local schools

On Sunday March 18, Keep Scarborough Tidy will be litter picking at Gallows Close between 11.15am and 1.15pm, and then from Gallows Close Centre from 1.15pm until 2.15pm.

On Wednesday March 22, a litter pick will be held at Overdale School between 9am and 11.30am, and then a public litter pick at Scarborough Castle between 1pm and 3pm.

On Thursday March 23, an event will be held at Reasty Bank between 10am and 12noon, and then at St. George’s School from 1.20pm.

Friday March 24 will see a litter pick being held with Seamer & Irton Primary School, and the time is yet to be determined.

Saturday March 26 will see a public litter pick being held in Eastfield from 10am until 12noon, and then from Eastfield Centre from 12noon until 1pm.

On Wednesday March 29, two litter picks will be held.

The first will be at St. Martin’s Primary School from 9am until 11.30am, the second will be at Scarborough Sixth Form, from 1.30pm.

Thursday March 30 will see an event held in Newby and Scalby between 4.30pm and 6.30pm, and Friday March 31 will see 90 school children from Thomas Hinderwell Primary School taking part in a litter pick between 9am and 3pm.

Lastly, on Saturday April 1, a public litter pick will take place in Burniston and Cloughton from 11am until 1pm, and then from Burniston Village Hall from 1.15pm until 2pm.

Several other litter picks will take place with McDonald’s staff at their Eastfield store, and Scarborough Business Park, but both times are yet to be confirmed.

At the events, a safety talk will be given and litter pickers, high vis jackets, gloves and Scarborough Council bags will be provided.

Basic refreshments will also be provided by the Keep Scarborough Tidy team at the end of the event.

If you would like to take part in an event, [email protected] to register your interest.