Kevin McCabe, chairman of Scarborough Group, shortlisted for prestigious lifetime achievement award

Leading real estate developer and investor, Scarborough Group International (SGI) has announced that its Founder and Chairman, Kevin McCabe, has been shortlisted for the highly-esteemed Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2024 Family Business Awards.

The recognition comes as a celebration of McCabe’s remarkable contribution to both the real estate industry and his long-standing leadership of SGI, the company behind plans to redevelop the Brunswick Centre.

McCabe's nomination for the Lifetime Achievement Award highlights his extraordinary journey, which spans over six decades of pioneering work in property development.

Founded by McCabe in the 1970s, SGI has grown from humble beginnings into an international property investment and development company with an enviable portfolio of projects, the likes of which include Thorpe Park Leeds, Middlewood Locks Manchester, Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park and Queensferry One in Edinburgh.

As an organisation built on strong family values, SGI itself has also been shortlisted for Yorkshire Family Business of the Year at the same awards, further solidifying its reputation as a cornerstone of the local business community.

Commenting on the news, Mr McCabe said: “We are incredibly proud to be recognised as a leading family business.

“It speaks to the legacy we have worked hard to build, and continue to do so, one that values both enterprise and integrity.”

SGI has always been deeply-committed to family-centric principles.

McCabe often speaks about the vital role his family has played in the growth of the company, emphasising the close-knit nature of the SGI workforce, which he likens to an extended family.

McCabe's journey is marked by relentless determination and sacrifice.

Starting in 1973 with his move from Sheffield to Scotland, he steadily expanded operations across Teesside, Edinburgh, Leeds, Manchester and London, quickly transforming SGI into an international powerhouse.

By 2004, he had committed to expanding SGI's real estate activities into Europe and the Far East, planning his headquarters to be in Brussels shortly after acquiring Property Fund Management plc in 2004, which had personnel in 10 European cities.

In 2005, Kevin also established a major equally owned joint venture with the Bank of Scotland which initially provided a Facility of €500m which, due to rapid success, was later increased by €250m allowing McCabe and his then new European colleagues to purchase and manage a substantial portfolio of income-producing properties and development sites across more than 12 European cities.

His tireless dedication involved frequent travel to assess potential acquisitions and long hours at his Brussels base.

In addition to these achievements, McCabe’s inaugural book, Mucky Boots, hits the shelves this week.

Mucky Boots is a warts-and-all account of his two decades as owner-chairman of Sheffield United, a club close to his heart since childhood.

Growing up just yards from Bramall Lane, McCabe spent his early years watching Sheffield United FC and Yorkshire County Cricket Club play at the stadium.

The book reflects McCabe’s deep personal connection to the club and the city of Sheffield, and candidly explores his triumphs and challenges as he attempted to modernise the club and transform Bramall Lane into a world-class venue.

The Family Business Awards, organised by Family Business United, celebrate the best in family business across the UK. The winners will be announced at a gala event in London on 19 September 2024.

