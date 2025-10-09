Kevin O'Connor's School of Irish Dancing in Scarborough celebrates 35th anniversary in style

Even after 35 years, founder Kevin O'Connor is still teaching at the school weekly, ensuring that another generation learns this historic and beautiful style of dance.

The dancers also compete annually in the National British Arts competition, which has the prestigious finals held in London each May.

Now preparing for their next big event, the school is set to host a special open day for anyone aged four and upwards to try Irish dancing and see if it is a fit for them.

The open day will be hosted on November 29 at 10am, visit the school’s facebook page to find out more.

Another november event will be the long-awaited annual dance performance at the YMCA. It will take place on Sunday November 9 at 2pm, with tickets priced at £8.

The school also is now recruiting for new members for the dance school open to boys and girls from age four upwards. The beginner's class is on a Wednesday from 4.30pm, however the school can arrange for other times if suitable for parents and children.

Those who would like their children to join Kevin O'Connor's School of Irish Dancing, call Kevin O'Connor on 07961 544982.

