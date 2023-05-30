News you can trust since 1882
King Charles and Queen Camilla scarecrows on Coronation train in Goathland

One of the many creations in this year’s Goathland Scarecrow Festival is this Royal Coronation Train, which steamed into Hawthorn Hill above the moorland village.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 30th May 2023, 10:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 10:27 BST

Designer and project manager, Angus Nicholson, said: “I’ve been contemplating for a few years about how to construct a steam train.

"I suggested to the neighbours we did a joint one knowing it was going to be tricky and also having little idea of how to build it.

"We have had scarecrow construction days and friends and relatives have joined in.

The King and Queen scarecrows with their hair made from sheep's wool.The King and Queen scarecrows with their hair made from sheep's wool.
"Thanks to the Hollins farming family for the sheep wool which made the King and Queen’s hair and the train’s steam.

"I’m feeling the pressure is already on for next year’s entry.”

The festival trail to find the 33 scarecrows around the village, finishes on Sunday June 4.

Entries for the village’s Scarecrow Hunt can be found at Goathland Post Office and cost £1.

Royal Coronation train at Goathland Scarecrow Festival.Royal Coronation train at Goathland Scarecrow Festival.
