Designer and project manager, Angus Nicholson, said: “I’ve been contemplating for a few years about how to construct a steam train.

"I suggested to the neighbours we did a joint one knowing it was going to be tricky and also having little idea of how to build it.

"We have had scarecrow construction days and friends and relatives have joined in.

The King and Queen scarecrows with their hair made from sheep's wool.

"Thanks to the Hollins farming family for the sheep wool which made the King and Queen’s hair and the train’s steam.

"I’m feeling the pressure is already on for next year’s entry.”

The festival trail to find the 33 scarecrows around the village, finishes on Sunday June 4.

Entries for the village’s Scarecrow Hunt can be found at Goathland Post Office and cost £1.