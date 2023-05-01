The Government hopes the trail will be fully walkable next year, and says it will connect communities across England.

Announcing the name change, it said the project will leave a lasting public legacy for people and nature with the rebranding of the England Coast Path to celebrate the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.

As Prince of Wales, His Majesty frequently expressed his affection and concern for England’s wildlife, natural and rural places, as well as his love of walking and its role in promoting better mental and physical health.

Staithes, one of Yorkshire's most picturesque traditional seaside fishing ports on the North Yorkshire Coast.

The plans will see the England Coast Path renamed the ‘King Charles III England Coast Path’ after an unveiling in Yorkshire later this month.

The King Charles III England Coast Path will be a 2,700-mile long National Trail around the whole of the English coast, passing through some of the country’s finest countryside and some of England’s most stunning and internationally-famous coastal scenery.

Natural England has worked with local councils to open 794 miles of the route so far and the ambition is that the trail will be fully walkable by the end of 2024 – connecting communities from Northumberland to Cumbria via Cornwall.

Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey said: “The King is a dedicated champion of nature in our country.

"He spearheaded efforts to move to more environmentally friendly farming techniques and through his Prince’s Foundation has sought to highlight how education can foster responsible stewardship towards the planet and the natural environment.

“The Coronation marks the beginning of a new chapter in our national story and it’s fitting that nature and the public will benefit from these lasting commemorations for years to come.”

In line with the spirit of sustainability championed by the King, signage featuring the new name will only be installed as new stretches of the trail are established, with existing signage retained elsewhere along the route until it requires replacing.

The next two sections of the King Charles III England Coast Path to open will be in Filey, North Yorkshire, and Crosby Beach, Liverpool. Both sections will be officially opened on May 10.

The King has held number of patronages of wildlife conservation charities, including the Wildlife Trusts.

He has also worked to encourage the private sector to work to respond to climate change and increase their focus on sustainability with more than 500 CEOs part of his Sustainable Markets Initiative, including the heads of some of the world’s biggest financial institutions.

