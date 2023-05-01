Here’s a list of events going on in and around the Whitby area.

Monday May 1

St Mary’s Church, Whitby

Jessica having fun at Whitby's Pannett Park Queen's Jubilee day in 2022. picture: Richard Ponter

From Monday May 1, flower displays and an exhibition on the King. Open Mon to Fri 10am-4pm, Sat May 6, 3pm-5pm , Sun May 7, 10am-4pm.

Wednesday May 3

Danby Village Hall

From 10am-3pm, there will be a pop-up vintage museum with tea and cake at Danby Village Hall.

June Paylor and Margaret Peart enjoy the music at the Pannett Park Queen's Jubilee celebrations. picture: Richard Ponter

Free admission and everyone is welcome.

Friday May 5

St Hilda’s Church, Whitby

Eucharist service with Prayers for the King and Nation, 7pm.

Hinderwell Village Hall

Dalesmen Singers Coronation Special concert, profits to be donated to the Ovarian Cancer Action charity.

Saturday May 6

Goathland

Celebrate the coronation at Goathland Village Hall on Saturday, May 6, with free live screening of the event starting at 10am, followed by an afternoon tea party, 2-4pm, with music by the Blue Bridge Band, children’s games and a crown-making workshop.

Sunday May 7

Pannett Park, Whitby

Picnic in the Park, 11am-3pm, a happy family event, bring your own food and join in the fun.

There will be various family activities on site such as Splat the Rat, treasure hunt, crafts etc.

There will also be a plant stall, with proceeds from sales going to the Community Fridge in Whitby

St Mary’s Church, Whitby

Thanksgiving service for the Coronation, 5pm.

Eskdale pub, Castleton

Live music including Alistair Griffin, from 2.30pm.

Danby

Celebrations on the village green and in the village hall from 11.30am.

Musical entertainment all day, children’s games and Dr van Dam’s disco at 4.30pm, as well as a toast to the King at 1pm.

Bring your own chairs, table and refreshments or buy from James’ Fish and Chip van.

Competitions in the hall for Best Crown and A Cake for a King plus fancy dress competition.

Monday May 8

St Mary’s Church, Whitby

Messy church for young families, drop in between 1pm and 3pm.

Wednesday May 10

Royal Hotel, Whitby