King’s Coronation: round-up of events in Whitby area
People in the Whitby area are getting ready to celebrate the historic Coronation of King Charles III – the first new monarch in 70 years.
Here’s a list of events going on in and around the Whitby area.
Monday May 1
St Mary’s Church, Whitby
From Monday May 1, flower displays and an exhibition on the King. Open Mon to Fri 10am-4pm, Sat May 6, 3pm-5pm , Sun May 7, 10am-4pm.
Wednesday May 3
Danby Village Hall
From 10am-3pm, there will be a pop-up vintage museum with tea and cake at Danby Village Hall.
Free admission and everyone is welcome.
Friday May 5
St Hilda’s Church, Whitby
Eucharist service with Prayers for the King and Nation, 7pm.
Hinderwell Village Hall
Dalesmen Singers Coronation Special concert, profits to be donated to the Ovarian Cancer Action charity.
Saturday May 6
Goathland
Celebrate the coronation at Goathland Village Hall on Saturday, May 6, with free live screening of the event starting at 10am, followed by an afternoon tea party, 2-4pm, with music by the Blue Bridge Band, children’s games and a crown-making workshop.
Sunday May 7
Pannett Park, Whitby
Picnic in the Park, 11am-3pm, a happy family event, bring your own food and join in the fun.
There will be various family activities on site such as Splat the Rat, treasure hunt, crafts etc.
There will also be a plant stall, with proceeds from sales going to the Community Fridge in Whitby
St Mary’s Church, Whitby
Thanksgiving service for the Coronation, 5pm.
Eskdale pub, Castleton
Live music including Alistair Griffin, from 2.30pm.
Danby
Celebrations on the village green and in the village hall from 11.30am.
Musical entertainment all day, children’s games and Dr van Dam’s disco at 4.30pm, as well as a toast to the King at 1pm.
Bring your own chairs, table and refreshments or buy from James’ Fish and Chip van.
Competitions in the hall for Best Crown and A Cake for a King plus fancy dress competition.
Monday May 8
St Mary’s Church, Whitby
Messy church for young families, drop in between 1pm and 3pm.
Wednesday May 10
Royal Hotel, Whitby
King’s Coronation celebratory dance with hosts Linda & John, 2pm to 4pm, patriotic dress optional, £3 entry includfes tea / coffee and biscuits, all proceeds to Whitby lifeboats.