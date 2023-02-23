Fiona Drummond, Company Stores Director at James Hall & Co. Ltd, with Holly Brocklebank-Watts and her parents Nick and Joanne. The BMX scooter is wrapped up in pink wrapping paper!

Holly Brocklebank-Watts was selected as the winner from more than 200 entries submitted through SPAR stores in the North of England.

Her dad Nick Watts saw the competition in the SPAR store in Sleights during his round as a postman and took an entry template home for Holly to enter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holly, who enjoys drawing and photography, demonstrated her artistic flair with a design featuring Marie Curie’s iconic yellow daffodils depicted along the hills of North Yorkshire.

The competition attracted entrants with ages ranging from three to 80, and as well as having her winning design on the side of a SPAR articulated truck, Holly won a BMX scooter and a stationery hamper.

The grand reveal of the trailer took place in Kirkbymoorside’s Market Place outside the SPAR store where Holly was joined by parents Nick and Joanne, James Hall & Co Ltd’s Company Stores Director Fiona Drummond, Store Manager Roland Puckering, and Cllr Nick Holroyd, from Kirkbymoorside Town Council.

The trailer unveiling comes during Marie Curie’s flagship annual fundraiser, the Great Daffodil Appeal, which raises funds to help support people across the UK, either at home or at one of the nine Marie Curie hospices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Happy Holly said it was a brilliant feeling to win the competition.

"My design is inspired by the countryside where I live,” she said.

"I take lots of photos of the area, and in the spring the flowers come out.

"Marie Curie’s logo is a daffodil, so I decided to put those on the hillside by the road.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick, Holly’s proud dad, said: “Holly has been eager to see the real thing and we are all thrilled to see her design on the side of a SPAR lorry.

"The digital redraw is truly faithful to the original and we are very impressed with it.

“We could not believe Holly had been chosen as the winner, least of all Holly, who I had to show the email as proof.”