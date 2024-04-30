Kite surfer pulled from water by Coastguard Rescue Helicopter near Bridlington

A kite surfer has been pulled from the water by the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter near Bridlington - Image: Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team

The call was received at 2.46pm and the coastguard team quickly arrived on scene and began to search from the shore for the missing kite surfer whilst further details were received from the surfers friend.

A Coastguard officer from Bridlington spotted the kite surfer in the water approximately half a mile off the Spa in Bridlington.

A request for the lifeboat was made and Flamborough RNLI proceeded towards the casualties location.The Coastguard Rescue Helicopter from Humberside was training in the area and was also tasked to scene, they were provided the casualties location by the officers on the ground and decided to winch the casualty out of the water ashore and to safety.

Whilst this took place the coastguard team prepared to treat the casualty along with the winchman paramedic from the aircraft.A short while later the helicopter landed on the beach to transfer equipment to assist in treating the casualty who is described as stable.

The casualty was handed over to the Yorkshire Ambulance Service for onward care.A spokesperson for Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team said: “This comes as a timely reminder that if you are taking part in recreational water sports you must ensure that you are well prepared.

“Ensure you have a buoyancy aid should you end up in the water and have a way of contacting someone for help, this can be in the form of a VHF radio or mobile phone in a waterproof pouch.

