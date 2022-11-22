Krampus Run readings on West Cliff. picture: Richard Ponter

The established crowd-puller in Whitby brings magic and an alternative approach to the festive season and the high street commercialised Christmas.

The Krampus Run is about supporting local independent traders and community groups.

Local heritage of history and folklore is an important influence featuring in past years, with the famous Black Dog and the wonders of the Star Carr with its horned head-dresses which are 11,000 years old.

Krampus Run through the smoke. picture: Richard Ponter

For 2022 you will meet the Whitby Wyrm – the Krampus Run’s very own dragon of legend.

The parade starts from the Bandstand at 3.30pm and proceeds up Khyber Pass to the Whalebones.

Don’t forget to take along something to make a big loud noise with for the grand finale as our drummers the Krampus Krumpettes will be leading us in a drumming session to drive away all things dark.

Then make your way to Dock End at 5.30pm for Mister Fox and their spectacular fire performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year there will be children’s activities at the Chapel on the Hill, Brunswick Street, from midday throughout the day.

Elaine Edmunds and Laurence Mitchell said the focus was on bringing the community together.

"It’s important to continue with this, especially in the months to come where we are planning a sustainable event where everyone can join in without the worry of expense,” they added.

Sunday December 4 sees an expanded horse race – Thee Wyld Hunt – building on last year’s informal fun afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This starts at 2pm on the Abbey Headland, near Cholmley House.

The event raises funds for Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary, which was recently inundated with abandoned rabbits looking for a happy home.

In the evening, the charity Krampus Ball is set to take place at the Metropole Lounge and Ballroom starting at 8pm, featuring Katie Metcalfe, RED MEAT and Westenra.

Tickets can be bought in advance from https://www.ticketweb.uk/event/the-krampus-ball-the-met-lounge-and-ballroom-tickets/12475395 or on the door £18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

All ticket sale proceeds go directly to Saint Catherine’s.