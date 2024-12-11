Ladies Golf Club raise £2870 for Filey Royal British Legion
The charity was chosen by the club’s Lady Captain, Jean Wilkinson.
Ms Wilkinson said: “When I was asked to be Lady Captain at Filey Golf Club, I had to choose a charity. My immediate thought was the Royal British Legion (RBL).
“I was a member of the WRAC - Women's Royal Army Corps, before it amalgamated with the rest of the Army.
“As a Veteran myself, I felt they supported the veteran's community, serving members of the Armed Forces and their families.
“Because Filey is a local golf club, I also felt the money raised would be better placed going towards the local branch of the RBL rather than nationally.
“I spoke with Jad Piekarski, a committee member of Filey Branch of The RBL, and decided to choose Filey Branch as our yearly charity.”
Throughout the year the Ladies Golf Club members undertook many events, both large and small including a fashion show, pie and peas supper and an evening of singing and entertainment.
Ticket sales were done through advertising and word of mouth by the Ladies of the Golf Club.
Ms Wilkinson said: “The Ladies Golf Club members have been fully supportive throughout, additionally holding a number of raffles throughout the year to bolster the amount raised.
“I was proud to present a cheque for £2870 to Jad Piekarski and Simeon Grundy of Filey Branch of the Royal British Legion.”
