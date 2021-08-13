Lady of Legend to join North Yorkshire Moors Railway's 2021 steam gala

Lady of Legend will be joining the North Yorkshire Moors Railway's steam gala.

Lady of Legend joins LNER A1 No. 60163 Tornado, courtesy of The A1 Steam Locomotive Trust, and LMS 8F No. 48305, courtesy of the Great Central Railway.

The event will represent the four major railway companies prior to nationalisation - London North Eastern Railway (LNER), London Midland and Scottish Railway (LMS), Great Western Railway (GWR), Southern Railway (SR) – as well as locomotives from the period after nationalisation in 1948 to British Railways.

They will join NYMR home fleet locomotives BR 9F 92134, SR Schools No. 926 Repton, SR S15 No. 925, LMS Black 5 No. 5428 Eric Treacy, Cockerill Type IV No. 8 Lucie, Lambton No. 29 ‘Peggy’, NER J27 No. 65894, NER Q6 No. 63395, BR Standard 4 No. 80136 and BR Standard No. 76079.

The steam gala allows visitors to ride behind the guest locomotives and home fleet engines across the four days, with services calling at Pickering, Levisham, Newtondale Halt (by request), Goathland, Grosmont and Whitby stations.

The event is also a chance to see various freight trains being moved up and down the line; the award-winning and much-loved steam tram, No. 8 Lucie, will also be on pilot duty at Levisham Station.

During the weekend, stations along the line will be hosting exciting events of their own, such as the Annual Steam Gala Beer Festival which sees Goathland (Fri-Sun) and Levisham (Sat & Sun) offering a wide selection of real ales from local breweries such as Brass Castle, Helmsley Brewing Co, Baytown and many more.

Station Tea Rooms and Levisham Tea Hut will be open for refreshments.

There will be live music at Goathland Station Beer Festival (TBC), with a later service running on Friday and Saturday evening from Pickering to Grosmont and back, for any late passengers from the Beer Festival.

Trade stalls will also be at Pickering Station including the LNER Coach Association, DPP Model Railways and Yorkshire Wolds Railway.

The Dame Vera Lynn Fundraising Group will be raising funds for the War Department locomotive, No. 3672.