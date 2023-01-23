Lambing experiences return to Scarborough farm

Humble Bee Farm, near Flixton, is a working farm offering glamping, camping and holiday cottages and will host the events on every Sunday in March and April 2.

There will also be two Wednesday events on March 15 and 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

All sessions are open to the public with a prebooked ticket, and the Wednesday events are particularly suitable for SEN children and families and home-schooled pupils.

Humble Bee Farm will open its doors to the public on Sundays in March 2023 for their Lambing Experience events.

Farmer Percy will be in the hot seat providing a Q&A session and explaining why lambing is so important to the farming community.

Julia Warters, co-owner of Humble Bee Farm, said: “Lambing is one of our busiest times of year here at Humble Bee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Visitors must purchase a ticket for either 11am or 2pm and each slot lasts 90-minutes.

“Visitors can count how many lambs there are, feed and meet a lamb, take a photo in our photo booth, say hello to the sheepdogs Alfie and Madge, follow our Sheep Trail around the farm, meet the farmyard gang including Tilly our Shetland pony, our alpacas, donkeys and guineapigs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is also the chance to win a holiday at Humble Bee.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming visitors to our farm for this rare opportunity to learn about a key time in the farming year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for the Lambing Experiences are available online here.

Humble Bee Farm hosts two public events a year, the other being a Pumpkin Patch during the October half term.