Landlords at Hayburn Wyburn Inn, Cloughton celebrate 25th anniversary by installing defibrillator
The couple held a fundraising barbecue to celebrate their magnificent milestone, complete with live music and raffle.
All of the musicians who played donated their time free of charge, and Paul and Sharon donated the food.
Mark Shaw and Darren Hainsworth of All Points Electrical fitted the defibrillator without cost, meaning that every penny of the £4,000 raised has been put to good use.
Once the defibrillator was installed, the remaining funds, £1,065, was donated to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance Service.
Ms Simpson said: “It was a great turn out on the day and I just want to say thank you to everyone who helped.”
The pub is on route of busy walk ways and in the middle of the Cinder Track leading to Whitby.
The defibrillator can be found in the pub garden and is accessible 24 hours a day.