Landlords at Hayburn Wyburn Inn, Cloughton celebrate 25th anniversary by installing defibrillator

Landlords Paul McNiven and Sharon Simpson have celebrated their 25th year at the Hayburn Wyke Inn in Cloughton by raising money for a defibrillator.
By Louise French
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 11:45 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 11:45 GMT
Cheque presentation at The Hayburn Wyke and new defibrillator installed - Mark Shaw and Darren Hainsworth of All Points Electrical with Keiron Hardwick representing the Air Ambulance and landlady Sharon Simpson. Pic: Richard PonterCheque presentation at The Hayburn Wyke and new defibrillator installed - Mark Shaw and Darren Hainsworth of All Points Electrical with Keiron Hardwick representing the Air Ambulance and landlady Sharon Simpson. Pic: Richard Ponter
The couple held a fundraising barbecue to celebrate their magnificent milestone, complete with live music and raffle.

All of the musicians who played donated their time free of charge, and Paul and Sharon donated the food.

Mark Shaw and Darren Hainsworth of All Points Electrical fitted the defibrillator without cost, meaning that every penny of the £4,000 raised has been put to good use.

The Hayburn WykeThe Hayburn Wyke
Once the defibrillator was installed, the remaining funds, £1,065, was donated to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance Service.

Ms Simpson said: “It was a great turn out on the day and I just want to say thank you to everyone who helped.”

The pub is on route of busy walk ways and in the middle of the Cinder Track leading to Whitby.

The defibrillator can be found in the pub garden and is accessible 24 hours a day.

