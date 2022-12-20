Landlords of Scarborough's Ship Inn deliver festive cheer to those in need this Christmas
The Ship Inn on Falsgrave Road have collected toys, clothing and toiletries to ensure that those fleeing domestic abuse will have something to brighten their Christmas this year.
Tammy Goldstone and Ian Smith have spent December collecting gifts at their two pubs The Whitby Way and The Ship Inn.
Hundreds of gifts have been gathered and delivered to a domestic refuge via IDAS (Independendent Domestic Abuse Services) to ensure those in need have something to celebrate this year.
Mrs Goldstone said: “They were absolutely blown away when we took the stuff we did.
"One old lady brought a handmade blanket for a newborn baby all nicely wrapped. We even bought £52 of nappies.
“It was a really nice feeling. I couldn’t stop crying, I was so proud.
"Once the gifts have been handed out at the refuge, anything left wll be shared out to make sure any family who needs them, get them.”