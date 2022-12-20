News you can trust since 1882
Landlords of Scarborough's Ship Inn deliver festive cheer to those in need this Christmas

The Ship Inn on Falsgrave Road have collected toys, clothing and toiletries to ensure that those fleeing domestic abuse will have something to brighten their Christmas this year.

By Louise Perrin
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 6:04pm

Tammy Goldstone and Ian Smith have spent December collecting gifts at their two pubs The Whitby Way and The Ship Inn.

Hundreds of gifts have been gathered and delivered to a domestic refuge via IDAS (Independendent Domestic Abuse Services) to ensure those in need have something to celebrate this year.

Mrs Goldstone said: “They were absolutely blown away when we took the stuff we did.

Scarborough landlords deliver Christmas - L-R - Ellen Senior - manager at The Whitby Way, Chantelle Mainprize - barmaid at The Ship, Ladlords Tammy Goldstone and Ian Smith.
"One old lady brought a handmade blanket for a newborn baby all nicely wrapped. We even bought £52 of nappies.

“It was a really nice feeling. I couldn’t stop crying, I was so proud.

"Once the gifts have been handed out at the refuge, anything left wll be shared out to make sure any family who needs them, get them.”

Customers of The Ship Inn and the Whitby Way have been very generous
LandlordsScarborough