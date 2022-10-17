Landscape and Legends writing workshop part of Staithes Weekender - how to book your place

Clint Wastling’s workshop, Landscape and Legends, is looking at local legends and landscape so writers attending will be finding inspiration from legends of The Barguest, Merfolk and the 19th Century alum industry which shaped much of the coastline.

The workshop takes place at The Smugglers, above Staithes Gallery, on Sunday October 23.

There are only 12 places so if people want to guarantee a place they are best to book in advance via the Staithes Weekender website.

Clint Wastling.

Any unsold places will be available on the day.

Clint is a published author and poet with several books to his name.

His crime novel The Geology of Desire (Stairwell Books) is set in Whitby and his most recent poetry collection Layers (Maytree Press) features poems about Whitby, ammonites and Saltwick Bay.