Landslip at Ravenscar causes closure to Cinder Track walkway

A section of the Cinder Track has disappered following a weather related landslip.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 15th Aug 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 15:31 BST
A landlsip at Ravenscar has caused a closure to the Cinder Track pathway.
A landlsip at Ravenscar has caused a closure to the Cinder Track pathway.

The Cinder Track footpath is currently closed near the Alum Works at Ravenscar due to a landslip.

North Yorkshire Council’s assistant director for environment, Micheal Leah, said: “The landslip at Ravenscar was caused by the exceptionally inclement weather we have been having recently.

"We have worked with Northern Powergrid to ensure its infrastructure is safe. Now that has been confirmed, we will be undertaking work to reinstate the track as soon as possible.”

On Facebook, the Cinder Track account said: “We apologise for the inconvenience but hope you are still able to enjoy the Cinder Track by using the suggested diversion routes.”

The new suggest cyclist and horse route is that users come out of Ravenscar via the Raven Hall Road, then turning right onto Scarborough Road and joining back onto the Cinder Track at Stoupe Brow Bridge.

The suggested route for pedestrians is to follow the Cleveland Way walkway.

