LANGDALE MOOR FIRE: Community rallies round to support firefighters and farmers

Goathland Fire Station acted as a collection point for donations

People from across North Yorkshire and beyond have rallied round to help those tackling the Langdale Moor fire.

Fire stations have been inundated with people dropping off long-dated stocks of drinks and snacks and collections have been taking place in local stores to gather more.

Local businesses have sent freshly made food to those on the frontline including The Hare and Hounds at Hawsker who delivered fish and chips, the Hideout restaurant in Scarborough who sent pizzas and drinks and Thomas the Bakers and Greggs who sent a wide variety of tasty treats to provide vital sustenance for those working long shifts.

Jackson’s Butchers in Ruswarp, Ford’s Butcher in Glaisdale and The Witching Post in Egton all sent pies, while Mister Chips in Whitby offered free fish and chips for those fighting the fires and Abbey Taxis raised funds for food and drink.

Thirsk Fire Station shared a picture of the donations they have received

Kinder Place nursery in Scarborough raised £247 and gathered supplies to take to those at work on the moors, while in Mickleby, the village hall opened its doors to receive donations of food and drink to be made into food bags for those battling the moorland fires. This included £200 of food and drink donations from the Yorkshire Riding Club.

Whitby Lions also donated £1,000 to the firefighting fund launched by Egton woman Amy Cockrem whose JustGiving page, set up with the aim of raising £100 to take food to those working in challenging conditions on the moorland, had raised over £68,000 at the time of going to press.

The money is already being put to good use, pizzas have been delivered, farmers have received fuel for their tractors and farmers who have lost grazing for their sheep have received a delivery of hay.

Local farmers have rallied round to help each other in the battle against the flames, some working long hours to tend to their own farms as quickly as possible before heading back to the frontline.

Hope in the air as firefighters contain the blaze - Image: Goathland Fire Station

NFU Deputy President David Exwood said: “The farmers and firefighters battling the wildfires on Langdale Moor deserve our heartfelt thanks for their bravery and dedication. In incredibly challenging conditions, they are working tirelessly to protect people, livestock and wildlife.

Tom Hind, CEO of the North York Moors National Park Authority, said: “A huge thank you to our farmers and gamekeepers for their continuing efforts in supporting North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service during this challenging time.

“Your help in firefighting and control has been outstanding, and I know the crews are deeply appreciative. This help hasn’t just come from those in the immediate area, but also from much further afield.

“Some have travelled significant distances with equipment, while others have offered grazing and stabling. The scale and commitment of this response has been remarkable, and the National Park community as a whole is profoundly grateful.”

Finding a safe space for animals affected by the fire has provided its own challenges, Borrowby Equestrian Centre offered free temporary housing for horses threatened by the flames, while Filey Cat Rescue offered sanctuary for smaller animals.

The Langdale Moor blaze has triggered not just emergency response—but a wave of solidarity among those who live and work on the North York Moors.

Locals, farmers, businesses, volunteers, and animal welfare agencies have united to show what together the incredible North Yorkshire community can achieve.