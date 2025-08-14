LANGDALE MOOR FIRE: Farmers and local businesses assist firefighters as 11 appliances remain at scene

No cause has been established for a moorland fire which broke out close to RAF Fylingdales on Monday (August 11)

Fire crews were called around 6.30pm on the 11th August to reports of smoke sighted in the area of Langdale Moor.

Crews kept a watching brief overnight. The fire spread to cover an area of around 300mx300m on August 12 and then further spread during the day to cover an area of around 1km x1km.

The fire included forestry and moorland.

Firefighters travelled from Bedale to help tackle the blaze - Image: Bedale Fire Station/Facebook

On Wednesday a major incident was declared with neighbouring firefighters and resources from out of area called to assist as the fire spread to an area of around 5sq km.

Crews travelled from areas as far away as Bedale, Bentham, Tadcaster and Helmsley to assist the fire fighting efforts.

An update released this morning by North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that 11 fire appliances remain at the scene along with three argocats.

A fire service spokesperson said: “Farmers and local businesses have been assisting at the scene and we would like to thank them for all their help.

Firefighters have faced challenging conditions - Image: North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

“We are likely to be at the scene for some time.

“No cause has been established at this time.

“There is still a lot of smoke in the area so we would advise people nearby to keep their doors and windows closed.”

The MP for Scarborough and Whitby, Alison Hume said: “Thank you North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service.

Thick smoke has blanketed the area. Image: North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

”Those of us in the area are aware that hot weather and changing winds are making it very difficult for firefighters to contain the fire.

“I spoke to NYC public health and at the moment the advice remains the same - if you are in an affected area then please keep your doors and windows closed.

“I realise keeping windows closed in hot weather at night is challenging. Please look out for vulnerable neighbours.

“If you need assistance please email me at [email protected] or call 01723 679333”

MP for Thirsk and Malton Kevin Hollinrake said: “The only previous major fire we have had on the North York Moors was in 2003, again nr Fylingdales in the unmanaged/uncontrolled areas that didn’t use cool burning. Fair chance this will be the same. Thoughts and thanks to all our brave firefighters.”

David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, and Jo Coles, Deputy Mayor for Policing, Fire and Crime, released a joint statement on which read: "We are aware of North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s declaration of a major incident for the fire at Langdale Moor and continue to monitor the situation.

“We encourage the public to avoid the area and follow the latest advice from the fire service, which can be found on their website.

“We want to thank the firefighters, emergency service workers and partner agencies for their response to this incident."

Advice and further information can be found at: Incident Update – Langdale Moor Fire - North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service