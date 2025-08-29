LANGDALE MOOR FIRE: Friday August 29 9.30am - Update on firefighting operation released

Firefighting efforts are continuing on the North York Moors - Image: Thirsk Fire Station

York and North Yorkshire Local Resilience Forum has released a detailed update on the firefighting operation at Langdale Moor.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lengthy statement released by the forum at 5pm on Thursday evening (August 28) read:

This continues to be a major incident. National resources, regional mutual aid and a multiagency response is in place due to the scale of this ongoing incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National funding has been approved by Government to help support North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, which continues to have significant presence in the area.

The effort along the A171 flank has helped contain the fire and no evacuations have taken place overnight.

The plan for the today is continued containment of the fire within the current boundary and then some further work to add more control lines to offer greater protection against future spread.

The fire is currently 22sq KM.

It is across extremely difficult terrain exacerbated by the unexploded devices in some areas on the top of Fylingdales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fire is seated in the peat in an extensive area of the moor as well as burning across the surface on moorland and forestry in places and at times. This all makes it a huge ongoing challenge.

The fire service has established a number of sectors and put a variety of tactics in place to control the fire.

The position at the moment is stable, but we are aware of the changes in wind direction over coming days and ongoing activity is focussed on preparing for that including the construction of more firebreaks.

This response is led by North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, but there are a number of partners involved including North Yorkshire Council, Forestry England, North Yorkshire Police and military partners, as well as many other agencies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These efforts are being boosted by local volunteers and landowners and by the kindness of public donations of welfare items for those on the frontline and supporting the wider response.

Partners are currently using Pickering Showground as a holding area for a range of resources to help support the effort. These will include large items like diggers, dumper trucks, fire engines, large water containers and so on. Please do not be concerned about this. It is simply a holding area for resources out of range of fire and smoke but close enough to access and we are grateful to the showground owners for this valuable space.

Whilst the fire is extensive it is localised to the northeast part of the North Yorkshire Moors, the vast majority of the county is unaffected and open to visitors as normal.

The cause of the fire has not been established at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fire service is adding to their rolling blog regularly so stay up to date here: Incident Update – Langdale Moor Fire - North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service Smoke impacts and evacuation – health advice

We understand that people in the Whitby and Scarborough area might be concerned about the fire spread and the smoke.

A very small number of people have been evacuated so far. Anyone who is needed to be evacuated will be contacted and advised directly.

Residents who do live in areas near to the fire might want to consider preparing a grab bag in case they need to leave at short notice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents should also be mindful of any pets they own and their whereabouts.

Watch Jonathan Dyson, the Chief Fire Officer, explain the approach to any evacuation here https://youtu.be/lr7iIyKvkCQ

If they are concerned residents should consider packing items like medication, insurance documents, glasses and contact lenses, phones and chargers and other items they might need if they have to leave their property at short notice.

Find out more about items you might need to pack at www.northyorks.gov.uk/north yorkshire-local-resilience-forum/protect-yourself-emergency

Advice for visitors

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone visiting the area may want to think about making plans to leave earlier than planned especially if they’re in the area near the smoke or fire.

As a result of the A171 closure, motorist should also allow extra time for their journey, follow the signed diversion in place and not use the minor road network as some of these may also have to be closed at short notice.

For those travelling between Scarborough and Whitby, they should use the A170 and A169, or by this route reversed.

Walking and cycling - North York Moors National Park Authority

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to the spread of the moorland wildfire in and around Fylingdales Moor, the Coast to Coast walk has been closed temporarily from Grosmont to Hawsker.

Please avoid walking or cycling in the vicinity of the affected area and be aware that other popular routes, including the Lyke Wake Walk, are also being affected.

The area of the Coast to Coast most impacted is from Littlebeck to Hawsker. Coast to Coast walkers are advised to pick up the Esk Valley Walk at Grosmont, following the leaping salmon waymarkers to Whitby. At Whitby, follow the Cleveland Way to Robin Hood's Bay - but please note that smoke may be affecting this section.

Please see this map for details of the diversion to the Coast to Coast, but be aware that smoke may be affecting surrounding areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The situation is changing quickly so if you do intend to walk or cycle anywhere in the east of the National Park, it is worth checking the homepage of the North York Moors National Park website, which will feature the latest emergency notices. Further fire risk - The rest of the North York Moors is open for you to enjoy safely, but extra caution is required, as the National Park remains at extreme risk of further wildfires.

Advice and support for businesses in North Yorkshire.

We are aware that the devastating fire has had a significant impact on businesses including the Visitor Economy in the surrounding area. Businesses in the agriculture sector and those with outside operations may want to consider temporary arrangements.

North Yorkshire Council offer support to businesses across the region. We understand that there may be particular pressures as a result of the Moorland Wildfire. If you need to talk to a business advisor, please email [email protected] and one of our colleagues will be in touch.

If you’re in the Visitor Economy, Visit North Yorkshire offers specialist support, get in touch by contacting the team at Visit North Yorkshire Business

Supporting tourism

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Visit North Yorkshire Team are aware of the impacts on the visitor economy of the moorland fire and are here to provide advice and support. The Tourist Information Centre in Whitby has been busy helping visitors not wanting to stay locally to relocate. You can get in touch by contacting the team at Visit North Yorkshire Business

Fire and smoke impacted road closures for public safety

The following roads are currently closed due to the wildfire at Langdale. Updated: Thursday 28 August. Please note these can change. The latest information can be found here www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadclosures

• A171 Robin Hoods Bay turn to Cloughton - (C219 Sledgates to C77 Newlands Road)

• A171 Summerfield Lane to Fern Farm, Hawsker

• B1416 Sneatonthorpe (Dean Hall Brow to A171)

• C78 Public House to Ruskin Lodge, Harwood Dale

• C206 Gowland Lane, Cloughton

• C224 Moorgate, Littlebeck (A169 to U2335 Lousy Hill Lane)

• U2335 Lousy Hill Lane, Littlebeck

• U2346 Raikes Lane, Sneatonthorpe

• U2349 Road from High Normanby to Whitby to Scarborough Road, Hign Normanby • C78 Gainforth Wath Road, Staintondale

• C85 Bridge Home Lane to Evan Howe Pond, Fylingthorpe

• C219 Sled Gates to Latter Gate Hills, Fylingthorpe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• U2413 Stoupe Brow to Stoup Bank Farm, Fylingdales Moor, Junction Cinder Track

• C85 Bridge Home Lane to Low Farm, Fylingthorpe, Junction Cinder Track

• C70 Helworth Road, Harwood Dale (Juntion A171 Helworth Road to Gowland Lane)

• C225 Stainsacre Lane, Stainsacre (Junction A171 Stainsacre Lane, Whitby)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• C225 Sneanton Thorpe Lane, Sneatonthorpe (Junction U2346 Raikes Lane, Sneatonthorpe)

• C226 Back Lane, Hawsker (Junction A171 Summerfield Lane to Fern Farm) • U2339 Summerfield Lane, Stainsacre (Junction A171 Stainsacre Lane, Whitby) • U2343 Hall Farm Road, Hawsker (Junction A171 Summerfield Lane to Fern Farm)

• U2343 Mill Lane, Hawsker (Junction A171 Summerfield Lane to Fern Farm) These closures are in place due to heavy smoke.

Please avoid this small part of North Yorkshire.

Much of this information is easy to access and stay in touch with here: Langdale area wildfire | North Yorkshire Council