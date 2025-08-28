LANGDALE MOOR FIRE: Fundraising page to help farmers passes £18,000

Amy Cockrem initially planned to raise £100 to help farmers (Background Image Thirsk Fire Station)

A JustGiving page set up to raise £100 to help farmers tackling the Langdale Moor fire has made over £18,000 in less than 48 hours.

The page, set up by Egton woman Amy Cockrem, has given an opportunity to the many people across the area who simply want to say ‘thank you’ to the farmers and firefighters who have been incessantly tackling the blaze for more than two weeks.

Amy said: “I like helping the community and this was the only thing I could think of.

“I just wanted to go and get drinks and snacks for the firefighters, but they’ve got enough.

“So I wanted to put the farmers first, they’re all heroes.”

“They’re okay for fuel for now, but we want to reimburse them - it’s costing them £25 every time they come back to fill up with water.”

“Some aren’t eating for hours.

“And it’s not just the farmers. Gamekeepers and other people are helping too.

“I wanted to say thank you for how much everybody has come together as a community.

“The farmers are out there risking their own lives - one of the tractors has already gone up, but fortunately the farmer managed to get out in time.

“They definitely need some recognition - some have been working 24 hours straight and aren't eating - and they have their own families to look after.”

On Wednesday evening (August 27) - Amy began putting the money to work - delivering pizzas to the farmers and putting £3,000 on account at a local petrol station.

Posting on her Facebook page on Thursday morning, Amy said: “Wow, wow, wow! All I can say is thank you.

“People keep asking why I set this up.

“I set it up because I want to help and I am so incredibly proud of each and everyone of you fighting that fire.

“To the farmers/contractors that are out there risking your lives, literally, and leaving your own farms to help fight this, you are heroes.

“To the firefighters thank you for all your hard work. You are all incredible and heroes too, as is everyone else who is helping.

“What a community we are. You all should be proud of yourselves.”

You can donate to the Just Giving page by clicking here: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/amy-cockrem