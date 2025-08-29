LANGDALE MOOR FIRE: Meet the 'Farmy Army' helping to keep the fire under control

Photographer Richard Ponter has accompanied farmers tackling the Langdale Moor Fire to see for himself the current situation on site.

Richard drove from his home in Scarborough (via Thornton-le-Dale as the A171 remains closed), to the slipway in Whitby Harbour where farmers have been filling water bowsers to take up to those tackling the fire on the moor.

There he met Colin Maud, a semi-retired handyman, who has been working and liaising with farmers, putting water into the trucks and taking supplies up to the moor.

Colin took Richard to meet some of those currently working at the back of Grouse Hill Farm, where farmers have been battling day and night to keep the blaze from reaching the caravan park.

The moorland is charred as far as the eye can see - Image: Richard Ponter

Richard, who has been a press photographer for thirty years said he was taken aback by the extent of the devastation.

He said: “I’m surprised how bad it is. It’s literally charred as far as the eye can see.

“There is an acrid smell in the air that really bites into the back of your throat.”

Colin said the JustGiving fundraiser set up by Egton woman Amy Cockrem, which is now approaching £50,000, has been invaluable to help farmers meet diesel costs, tyres and the general wear and tear they are experiencing on their vehicles.

Filling the bowser

Amy said she has been overwhelmed by the support. She said: “The NFU are going to be helping with sorting where the money goes.

“There are fire charities and other charities and all sorts it can go to help.

“There are wildlife centres that have had birds taken in - there’s just so much more it can help.”

Colin then took Richard to a pond on Hoggarth Hill off Boggle Hall Road, where Glaisdale’s Chris Ford was among those filling their vehicles with water.

Farmer have been working to tackle the blaze for days

Chris has been helping at the scene since the beginning of the week.

He said: “I came over Monday teatime and worked through the night, grabbed a little sleep and then was there again until 11 or 12pm on Tuesday and then back again at 4am the next day.

“Yesterday and today haven't been as pressured.

“We’re taking water and stuff to the fireman. They’ve set up holding tanks and they’re not allowed on some of the land

“But we’re winning - it’s a lot better.

“It’s a fair area - could be 6,000 acres - the original fire was around 1,300 acres - this will be 4-5,000 acres at least.

“At the moment we’ve just been doing hot spots here and at Langdale top - all over Grouse Hill area, Castlebeck and Harwood Dale

“The forestry at Maybeck - that’s on fire

“Anglo American are letting us take some water out of the mine and then we’re getting some out of Whitby Harbour.

David Thompson, whose family farm is right next to the mine site at Maybeck said: “ I need to get across that the so-called Farmy Army has done their bit.

“The farming community stick together - if we are in trouble, the rest will go and help

“Once the help has been done, everyone goes back and says right. What have we got to do next?

“Now what can we do to sort it out and fix it up?

“The support is much appreciated. There’s enough in the kitty to sort out what we need at this time.

“It will be put to proper use - temporary repairs, food for livestock, that kind of thing.

“Thank you very much.

“Farmers club together and sort it out to the best of our ability – and the gamekeepers.

“My brother is a fireman in Goathland

“Those lads up there have been doing a many hours as I’ve been doing and going through the night

“They've all got jobs beyond this - it’s been a team effort between everyone.”