LANGDALE MOOR FIRE: Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team help firefighters

Drone image of the Langdale Moor Fire - Image: Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team

Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team (SRMRT) has provide details of how they are helping provide invaluable information to those fighting the fire on Langdale Moor.

A statement on SRMRT’s Facebook page read: “Although we’re not ‘on the ground’ for the devasting fires that started at Langdale, the Team has been involved from the start of the incident providing tactical advice and liaison through very regular meetings of the multi-agency Tactical Coordination Group which is managing the response to the fires.

“We are a member of the Local Resilience Forum and regularly meet and work closely with partner agencies and organisation to plan for and respond to major incidents such as this.

“As well as making ourselves available to assist with on-the-ground logistics if required, the Team has supported the response through using our local knowledge and experience to advise on things like on access to certain areas, specific risks to the public using the North York Moors National Park, and identifying potential evacuation routes for areas at risk.

“As a Mountain Rescue team, we are able to draw on National Mountain Rescue resources and mobilise support from other volunteer teams across the country.

“We recently did this to meet a requirement for drone resources to help monitor the fire and provide good situational awareness to all agencies involved.

“The Lake District Search and Mountain Rescue Association responded to our request and the drone team from Duddon and Furness and Penrith travelled to our area to deliver this much needed support. Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team and North of Tyne Mountain Rescue Team are also on site providing this essential support.

“We are incredibly grateful for the assistance these teams are providing.”