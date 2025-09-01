LANGDALE MOOR FIRE: September 1 - North Yorkshire Council announces when roads will reopen

The road will reopen with a 30mph speed limit in place

All roads around the Langdale Moor wildfire will reopen from 6:30pm this evening (Monday September 1).

This includes the A171 between Whitby and Scarborough and the B1416, however a 30mph speed limit is in place on sections of both roads to keep everyone safe.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Council said: “Please stick to this speed limit as the fire is still ongoing and emergency services are still working in the area.

“There may be smoke reducing visibility, mud on the road from the ongoing work and North Yorkshire Council sweepers may be on the road cleaning this up.

“Laybys will be closed, please keep moving and do not stop to look at the fire.

“Police will be patrolling the area. “Thank you for your patience.”

Find out more at www.northyorks.gov.uk/wildfire