Large green gas holder on Moorfield Road is being demolished

The large green gas holder (gasometer), which is situated near the skate park and Bridlington Sports and Community Club, and next to Moorfield Car Park, is being knocked down with the work expected to be complete in June 2023.

The site, owned by Northern Gas Networks (NGN), comprises two land parcels, approximately 100m apart. These are referred to as Area A (Governor Station) and Area B (Gasholder Station).

Area A is predominantly surrounded by Moorfield Road car park with residential properties on Moorfield Road.

Quay Academy school is present 25m to the northwest of Area A with the holder at Area B is bordered by the car park, skateboard park and a public footpath with public open space beyond.

Mark Johnson, Senior Project Manager from NGN’s Capital Projects team, said: “We’d like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works.

“However, it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Bridlington and the surrounding area.

“Residents, local businesses and road users can be assured that we’ll be working hard to complete this essential scheme as safely and as quickly as possible.”

A letter sent out to local residents said: “Northern Gas Networks (NGN) will begin work to safely dismantle and remove the redundant gas holder on the site of Moorfield Road.

“The demolition of the gas holder is being carried out by DSM who are working on behalf of NGN and are vastly experienced gas holder dismantling engineers.

“They will work to clear the site in a safe and environmentally friendly way.