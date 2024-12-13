Last chance to buy tickets for Bridlington's Santa Express - Here's all you need to know

Santa gets ready for Christmas - Image: RNLI/Mike Milner

This festive season, embark on a Christmas adventure like never before… onboard the Santa Express in Bridlington!

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Climb onboard the Santa Express landtrain and meet festive driver “Noel” who will check who is on the “Nice List” and get passengers ready for a magical journey to the North Pole.

But oh no! Jolly Gingerbread has had an accident! Mrs Claus needs everyone's help to find all the pieces and put Jolly back together again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once at the North Pole decorate your very own Jolly Gingerbread, take part in other festive activities, or even visit 'Mrs Claus's Kitchen' to purchase festive drinks or snacks.

And of course, no visit to the North Pole is complete without a visit to the big man himself... Santa Claus!

Tickets are priced at £10 per adult (13 years and up), £12 per child 2-12 years old. £1 from every ticket sold will be donated to the RNLI.

Children under 24 months are free of charge but must sit on the adult's knee. All children must be accompanied by a paying adult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be five journeys per day on weekends until December 22, and also on Monday, December 23, with a further three trips on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, December 24.

Buy Tickets at BridSpa.com

All children aged 2-12 will receive a present from Santa as part of the experience.

Adult tickets include a complimentary hot beverage from Mrs Claus' Kitchen.

Do I need to book?

Seats are strictly limited. All seats must be pre-booked to avoid disappointment on the day

What should I wear?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wrap up warm during this Christmas event. Whilst the train and Santa experience are mostly under-cover, some areas/activities may require you to be outside, and the promenade can be cold and windy.

How long does the experience last?

You should allow approximately 1 hour to experience all activities. Each carriage on the train will be allocated a rotation of activities to follow on arrival at the North Pole. This helps keep waiting times to a minimum, so please do not move to the next activity until an elf instructs you to.

What time should I arrive and where does it start?

Please arrive at the Bridlington Spa Landtrain platform - located below the Bridlington Spa on the Princess Mary Promenade, 5 minutes before your experience time.

What3Words ///slant.chef.book

Do infants pay the full price?

Children under 24 months can travel free of charge, however you must book an infant ticket. All children under 2 years must be seated on a parent/carers lap during the train ride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Infants will not receive a gift from Santa, however, you may provide a present and hand to an elf before the journey for any child under 2 years.

Are mobility scooters, prams and pushchairs allowed on the train?

Mobility scooters are not permitted on the train, due to weight restrictions imposed by the manufacturer.

Prams and pushchairs are not permitted. Prams and pushchairs can be stored for the duration of your experience but they are left at your own risk

Is the event accessible for wheelchair users?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The train journey has one pre-bookable space per journey for manual wheelchair users. This space must be booked before purchasing your tickets by calling Coastal Services on 01262 678255.

All other areas of the event will be accessible by wheelchair users.

Passengers with Special Education Needs (SEN)

If any of your party are SEN, please contact the coastal services team before booking so we can discuss ways to tailor your experience to suit their needs.

Do you take credit cards at the event?

Yes! Card or cash payments are taken for any refreshment and snack purchases.

What is the returns policy?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Refunds are not offered for this event. The transfer of tickets to another date or time, (subject to availability) is permitted prior to the event date by calling the Coastal Services Office on; 01262 678255. An administration fee of £10 per booking will be charged for any changes made.

What happens if there are extreme weather conditions for the event?

Notification will be sent out to any customers affected if we must cancel an event due to adverse weather conditions. If this does happen alternative dates would be offered (subject to availably) or a full refund issued.

Weather conditions are unfortunately out of Santa’s control, but customers will be notified as soon as possible should the event be cancelled (in chronological order, starting with customers to the earliest events).

If in doubt, call the Coastal Services Office on 01262 678255 during office hours 9am-4pm to check the event status before setting off.