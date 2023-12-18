Last chance to catch A Christmas Carol live on the streets of Malton
Audience members follow Dickens around Malton’s beautiful Market Place, as he tells the story and brings to life before their eyes, the classic and much-loved characters of A Christmas Carol.
Starting at Kemps General Store & Kemps Books, the promenade show ticket price includes a festive tasting platter from The Cooks Place Malton, as we feast with the ghost of Christmas Present and a warm winter drink to toast to the goodwill of Christmas.
James Aconley, Producer, said ‘‘Three years ago, when we decided to produce a performance of A Christmas Carol, there was just no question of where it would take place.
“Little did we know we’d be back for two further years due to popular demand! We really can’t wait to share this unique and immersive performance with our audience again this Christmas. It will certainly be something a bit different but also very festive and magical.’’
Performances take place until Sunday, December 24 with a 7pm start time except Christmas Eve which starts at 5pm.
“Many dates are sold out, but there are still a few tickets left – so book soon to avoid missing out”, said James.
Tickets are available at www.beamazingarts.co.uk or by calling 01653 917271.
Tickets cost £32.50 per person including a festive platter from The Cook’s Place Malton, a warm winter drink and a mince pie.