After sell-out seasons for Christmas 2021 and Christmas 2023, Malton based company Be Amazing Arts have given life to ‘A Christmas Carol’ for a third sensational year.

After sell-out seasons for Christmas 2021 and Christmas 2023, Malton based company Be Amazing Arts have given life to ‘A Christmas Carol’ for a third sensational year.

Audience members follow Dickens around Malton’s beautiful Market Place, as he tells the story and brings to life before their eyes, the classic and much-loved characters of A Christmas Carol.

Starting at Kemps General Store & Kemps Books, the promenade show ticket price includes a festive tasting platter from The Cooks Place Malton, as we feast with the ghost of Christmas Present and a warm winter drink to toast to the goodwill of Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Aconley, Producer, said ‘‘Three years ago, when we decided to produce a performance of A Christmas Carol, there was just no question of where it would take place.

“Little did we know we’d be back for two further years due to popular demand! We really can’t wait to share this unique and immersive performance with our audience again this Christmas. It will certainly be something a bit different but also very festive and magical.’’

Performances take place until Sunday, December 24 with a 7pm start time except Christmas Eve which starts at 5pm.

“Many dates are sold out, but there are still a few tickets left – so book soon to avoid missing out”, said James.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are available at www.beamazingarts.co.uk or by calling 01653 917271.