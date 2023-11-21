Last chance to enter Scarborough Salvation Army's children’s Christmas card design competition

The Salvation Army is calling on all budding artists across Scarborough to design festive, colourful and heart-warming Christmas cards for inclusion in the church and charity’s Don’t Send Me a Card Christmas campaign.

The competition is a chance for children of all ages to use their creative skills to bring Christmas cheer to others, and help The Salvation Army to raise money to help children and families who are struggling to make ends meet.

The winning design will receive £100 gift voucher, two runners up each receive a £50 voucher and the winner in each age group will each receive a £20 voucher. As well as creating an environment-friendly way to send a Christmas greeting, the winning design will also feature on the front cover of The Salvation Army’s Kids Alive! magazine.

There are four different age categories to enter inlcuidng under sevens, seven-nines, 10-12s and 13-16.

Last year’s winner Siyona, age 14, said: “This competition gave me wonderful opportunity to combine my artistic skill with the Christmas theme!

"It gave me immense joy to receive my winning voucher - certainly a cherished moment for my whole family and I was able to choose the items from the store and shared those with my cousins and friends: as my Christmas card 2022 says, 'Share the joy of giving”.

Siyona’s design was among 200 entries received.

Kids Alive! editor, Justin Reeves said: “Christmas should be a time of joy and celebration, but we know many people in our communities are really struggling this year. This competition gives children the opportunity to bring joy to other people, and at the same time help us to raise vital funds which enable us to offer some respite to the people most in need this Christmas.”

Competition guidelines include designing an A4 hand drawing/painting/sketch or a computer-generated image of something Christmassy – if computer generated, you’ll need to print it out.

Post the design along with your name, age, address, and parents’ email address (children need their parent’s permission to enter) to Freepost RUGC-XZAY-GRKG Supporter Services Unit, 3rd Floor, The Salvation Army, 1 Champion Park LONDON SE5 8FJ.

Don’t fold your A4 design, post it to in an A4 envelope and use the charities freepost address to send in your design free of charge, or save the charity money by using your own stamp.