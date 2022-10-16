Last day to enter The Scarborough News Business Excellence Awards
It’s your final chance to prove you are the best of the best at the Scarborough News Business Excellence Awards, as entries close at 11.30pm tonight.
The judges have been chosen and the winners will be announced at a glitzy black-tie presentation ceremony, which will be held at the Scarborough Spa, on Thursday December 1, hosted by award-winning TV presenter Duncan Wood.
The business awards are free to enter and a great platform to highlight your business at what has become the best night of the Yorkshire coast calendar for local firms.
All our finalists will feature in a special pull out in the Scarborough News and we’ll also feature our winners in a special supplement in December.
The deadline for entries is 11.30pm on tonight – so now is the time to act if you want your business or employees to receive a deserving accolade as being among the best on the coast.
Visit www.scarboroughbusinessawards.co.uk to find out more and to enter.