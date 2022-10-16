Closing date for the Scarborough News Business Excellence Awards is today.

The judges have been chosen and the winners will be announced at a glitzy black-tie presentation ceremony, which will be held at the Scarborough Spa, on Thursday December 1, hosted by award-winning TV presenter Duncan Wood.

The business awards are free to enter and a great platform to highlight your business at what has become the best night of the Yorkshire coast calendar for local firms.

All our finalists will feature in a special pull out in the Scarborough News and we’ll also feature our winners in a special supplement in December.

The deadline for entries is 11.30pm on tonight – so now is the time to act if you want your business or employees to receive a deserving accolade as being among the best on the coast.