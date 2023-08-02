Lasting legacy to be created for the people of Burniston as show trophies sold at auction

Councillor Richard Parsons, chair of Burniston Parish Council, said: “We had a meeting to gather people together and people came with lots of ideas and enthusiasm to resurrect the show.

"However, there were two main stumbling blocks; where to hold the show and finances.

"Eventually, we came to a dead end.

Burniston Show 2016. Picture by Ceri Oakes.

"We had been given a time period of three years by the former Burniston Show committee to get the show back up and running, and if we were not able to do that, to move forwards and sell the items relating to the show to raise money for good causes in the Burniston Parish Council area.

"The three-year period ended in January of this year, and we had to make the decision that the show was not going to happen.”

It was decided to sell the show’s assets through auction. Some of the trophies were sold in auction at David Duggleby’s at the end of July and the remainder of the items will be sold at a farm sale, hosted by Richardson and Smith, at The Ranch, Fylingdales on September 2.

Cllr Parsons said: “"We are moving the items on Saturday August 12 at 8.30am and need volunteers to help.

Some of the trophies sold at auction by David Duggleby Auctioneers and Valuers - Image credit: David Duggleby Auctioneers and Valuers

"There is a mass of fencing posts, jumping fences and other practical stuff associated with running the show.

“If anyone can help please get in touch with the Parish Council by emailing [email protected] or message us through the Burniston Parish Council Facebook page.”

The former Show Committee gave a very specific set of guidelines that the money raised should be used for the benefit of the residents in Burniston and within six miles of the parish.

Councillor Parsons said: “ We are writing up a grant application form which we’re hoping to gain approval for at a meeting of the Paricsh Council on September 7.

"After that we’ll be taking grant applications and aim to be giving out grants by the end of the year.