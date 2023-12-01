Latest on roads after 100 cars stuck in snow on A171 Scarborough to Whitby road in night

Here is the latest update on the road conditions around the Yorkshire coast after 100 cars were left stranded in the snow near Fylingdales last night.

Snow is currently affecting traffic on the A64 between Staxton and Old Malton, with traffic moving slowly both ways.

The A171 road between Whitby and Scarborough is currently clear of traffic.

There is traffic build up on the A169, between Saltergate and Sleights, and then again at Briggswath.

There is also slow moving traffic on the B1416 from Whitby until it joins up with the A171 near Scarborough.

During the night, North Yorkshire Police asked people to avoid travelling on the A171 due to 100 cars being stuck in the snow near Fylingdales.