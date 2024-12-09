Latest phase of £700,000 Cinder Track upgrade between Burniston and Cloughton now complete

Cllr Keane Duncan (second left), with residents and volunteers from Sustrans on the upgraded Cinder Track. picture: Phoebe Donbavand/Sustrans.

The latest phase of a £700,000 scheme to upgrade a stretch of the Cinder Track between two villages has been completed.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Council, in partnership with the Sustrans charity, which promotes walking and cycling, is using funding from the Department for Transport (DfT) to upgrade the 2.5km section between Burniston and Cloughton, near Scarborough.

The improvements include a new, smooth surface made from recycled materials, and widening the path, where possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barriers which prevented some people from accessing the track have also been removed.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: “We are very proud of the significant improvements we’ve made to this stretch of the popular Cinder Track.

“The feedback from locals and visitors alike has been extremely positive, with this major investment allowing more people than ever before to enjoy the beauty of North Yorkshire’s coast.

“We are committed to enhancing the Cinder Track further and will seek to make extra improvements in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Derek Bastiman, who represents the Scalby and the Coast division on North Yorkshire Council, added: “The latest phase has built on our aim in making the track much more accessible to those in wheelchairs, on bicycles and for people with pushchairs.

“This section of the track now has a smooth, even surface, which provides a non-slip, free-draining path. This is a huge improvement to the previous surface, which became wet and muddy, particularly in the winter months.”

The work was carried out in partnership between the council and Sustrans, thanks to a grant of £700,000 from the DfT.

Both organisations have worked closely with the local community to develop the Cinder Track improvements. This included community drop-in events to highlight the proposed changes and gather feedback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The director of Sustrans in the North of England, Rosslyn Colderley, said: "The Cinder Track is one of the most scenic routes on the National Cycle Network. It links communities between Whitby and Scarborough, and is a popular path for people on foot, bike or horse.

"These improvements help to make it easier for people to use the route, which is part of our wider ambition to make the National Cycle Network accessible to everyone."

Joanne Brannan lives in Burniston with her daughter Ava-Grace, who is a wheelchair user.

She said: “The Cinder Track was very uneven and treacherous before the improvements, and it was difficult with the wheelchair and children’s bikes.

“Since it has been improved, everyone can enjoy the walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is so much better now, and we feel safer from trip hazards.”

The work also forms part of the Cinder Track restoration plan that was agreed by the former Scarborough Borough Council in 2018 after consultation with the local community and track users.

More than three-quarters of those surveyed said that the route needed improving, specifically the path surface and drainage.

Improvements on the Cinder Track are part of Sustrans’ countrywide programme, supported by the DfT, to enhance the National Cycle Network and achieve their 'Paths for Everyone' vision.

The Cinder Track follows a disused railway line which has been converted into a bridle way that is used by walkers and cyclists, and stretches for 21 miles from Scarborough to Whitby.