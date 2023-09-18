LATEST: Scarborough schools closed and homes hit by floodwater after heavy rain on Yorkshire coast
Nursery, Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 at Barrowcliff School are closed to pupils today due to flooding in the infant side of school.
School remained open as normal for junior children in years three to six, with parents contacted via text message.
The BBC also reports that Woodlands Academy is shut.
Fire crews from Sherburn have been out in Snainton assisting several homes affected by flood water.
And at 5:37am, Sherburn fire crews and swift water rescue crews from Malton and Whitby responded to a car reported to be stuck in deep flood water on Scalby Road in Scarborough.
The fire service said that on arrival, the flood water had subsided and the occupants were out of vehicle, with no further action needed.
Motorists are being warned to take care in the wet weather which has hit the east coast this morning.
Humberside Police said on their Facebook page: “The roads are exceptionally wet this morning, with a lot of standing water.
"Please leave extra time for your journey today, watching for those floods into the road, and leaving extra time for stopping between yourself and the vehicle in front.”