Laughing Gardener Paul Robinson will host open event later this month to raise funds for two charities

Paul and Jo Robinson’s open garden event will raise funds for two charities.

Paul is known as the Laughing Gardener and has given more than 310 gardening talks to groups in Yorkshire. He is also the former garden writer for the Bridlington Free Press.

Jo is a very experienced gardener who has a great eye for design and her ideas for their garden are inspirational, changing with the seasons.

Their garden is small but packed with beautiful flowers that attract beneficial insects.

They have 28 Acers, 15 types of Heucharas, and 10 types of Astilbes plus many more beautiful flowers.

The garden also has lots of quirky ornaments and signs which add fun and interest to the garden.

The event will be held at 55 Amy Johnson Avenue (just off Bempton Lane, YO16 6HX).

Paul said: “We are looking forward to meeting people and talking to fellow garden lovers .

“There will be refreshments and cakes available (for donations) and plants for sale, donated by Reighton Nurseries. A raffle and a quiz will also take place.

“Entry to the garden will also be by donation.