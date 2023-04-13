The re-opening of the cafe follows the appointment of a new Dementia Support Advisor for the Whitby area, Hannah Coulson, who is passionate about supporting people affected by dementia and developing lots of local connections and services.

Ms Coulson said: “I am really looking forward to welcoming people to the new group.

"I am keen to hear ideas about what people want from the group, and any other thoughts they may have about developing further activities and services that are meaningful to them and will benefit people affected by dementia in Whitby and the surrounding area"

Whitby Coliseum

The Welcome Wednesday wellbeing café will be a safe, welcoming environment that people with dementia and their carers can come to for support, good company, activity and refreshment.

Debby Lennox, Community Liaison Manager for Dementia Forward said: “It is great to have this new service in the heart of the town, and we really hope that lots of people come along to join the group.

"On the launch day, we would also welcome any professionals who would like to know more about what we are doing in the area and anyone interested in volunteering at the group.”

The Welcome Wednesday launch is on Wednesday April 19 from 1pm to 3pm, and the café will run at the same time each week going forward at £3 per person.

For dementia support and advice, call the Dementia Forward Helpline, Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm on 03300 578592.

Find out more about the charity on their website www.dementiaforward.org.uk.

