Leading stalwart of community life in Seamer, Irton and Crossgate awarded new trophy

Mrs Plevey receiving her trophy from Cllr Jeffels, watched by Cllr Linda Wallis, chair of Seamer parish council and Cllr Peter Morrell, chairman of Irton parish council.

The trophy has been given by Cllr David Jeffels, who represented the parishes as part of his North Yorkshire County Council division for 17 years until boundary changes were made and the Derwent Valley and Moor division created in the new North Yorkshire Council.

Making the presentation at Seamer and Crossgates Parish Council meeting, Cllr Jeffels said Mrs Plevey had given many years of dedicated service as secretary of the Memorial Hall, and as a key figure in the Women’s Institute, the parish church of St Martin’s, numerous committees, as well as several other organisations.

“As a result of her hard work, the two parishes have a very buoyant community spirit which benefits the many hundreds of residents throughout the year,” he said.

"Enid’s support and hard work is legendry and she was a unanimous choice of recipient for this new award which will be given each year.

"For me, it was a great pleasure to work with the parish councils and the residents, helping to take forward their issues and aspirations over the years.”

Two former Mayors of Scarborough have been honoured by Seamer and Crossgates Parish Council.

For 15 years, Helen Mallory served as a member of the council, some as chairman, and as one of the longest serving members of Scarborough Borough Council, before the new local Government changes came into effect in April.

Last March she and CllrJeffels, who represented Seamer, Crossgates and Irton as North Yorkshire County Councillor for 17 years, until the change of boundaries for the new North Yorkshire Council, were made Honorary Aldermen.

Now their services to the parish have been recognised in trophies presented by Cllr Linda Wallis, the parish council chairman.

Helen said: “It has been a pleasure and privilege to have served this thriving parish as a Borough and Parish Councillor.

