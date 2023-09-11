News you can trust since 1882
Lealholm Show, near Whitby, enjoys record attendance as it reaches centenary

The 100th Lealholm Horticultural and Sports Show, held at Lealholm Sports field, enjoyed a record crowd and entries as the milestone event was blessed with fine weather.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 11th Sep 2023, 12:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 12:56 BST
Fun galore in the children's sports. picture: C TrowsdaleFun galore in the children's sports. picture: C Trowsdale
Fun galore in the children's sports. picture: C Trowsdale

Spectators were treated to displays from Whitby Falconers, the ever-popular children’s sports, a popular fun dog show, vintage machinery and an exhibition of past memorabilia relating to the show.

Teas were provided by Eskdale Young Farmers and the performance of Bilsdale Silver Band provided a fitting backdrop to this event.

People also enjoyed an after show celebration party and barbecue with performances from singer Becca Foord and jazz band Autumn Leaves, with a fireworks display and cake cutting, finishing with a disco, made it an occasion to remember, fitting for the centenary.

