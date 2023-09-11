Lealholm Show, near Whitby, enjoys record attendance as it reaches centenary

Fun galore in the children's sports. picture: C Trowsdale

Spectators were treated to displays from Whitby Falconers, the ever-popular children’s sports, a popular fun dog show, vintage machinery and an exhibition of past memorabilia relating to the show.

Teas were provided by Eskdale Young Farmers and the performance of Bilsdale Silver Band provided a fitting backdrop to this event.

