Lealholm Show, near Whitby, enjoys record attendance as it reaches centenary
Spectators were treated to displays from Whitby Falconers, the ever-popular children’s sports, a popular fun dog show, vintage machinery and an exhibition of past memorabilia relating to the show.
Teas were provided by Eskdale Young Farmers and the performance of Bilsdale Silver Band provided a fitting backdrop to this event.
People also enjoyed an after show celebration party and barbecue with performances from singer Becca Foord and jazz band Autumn Leaves, with a fireworks display and cake cutting, finishing with a disco, made it an occasion to remember, fitting for the centenary.