Kalvin Phillips with 5-year-old superfan Ronnie Watson

Bill Watson and his five-year-old son Ronnie were out walking along the seafront when they spotted a Mercedes-Benz G-Class parked up.

The pair went for a closer look, and spotted Kalvin Phillips and his girlfriend in the car eating fish and chips.

The 26-year-old made a visit to the Yorkshire Coast during an FA Cup break in the Premier League schedule, as Leeds United were not playing.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kalvin Phillips was visiting Filey yesterday during an FA Cup break in the Premier League schedule, as Leeds United were not playing.

Mr Watson said Phillips got out of the car to take photos with the five-year-old, who was wearing his Leeds United football shirt bearing the lynchpin midfielder’s name.

Bill Watson, a Leeds United fan, said: “He asked if we get to Leeds games, we were probably stood talking to him for five, 10 minutes or something like that.

“He had a lot of time for my little boy. He was over the moon, it’s his hero! It was like me back in the day meeting David Beckham or someone.

“I can’t stop looking at the picture, and he’s over the moon. He’ll be telling everyone at school today. It’s even in all the Leeds groups on Facebook.