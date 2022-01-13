Let’s Rock returns to Bridlington Spa this month – find out more about the event here

The Let's Rock event showcases the work of young bands, groups and solo performers from across the East Riding and Hull.

The popular young people’s music event, ‘Let’s Rock’, will return to the Royal Hall at Bridlington Spa on Saturday, January 22.

The event, which starts at 6pm, showcases the work of young bands, groups and solo performers from across the East Riding and Hull. More than 100 young people of all ages and abilities will be sharing their music.

The event will feature large scale group performances from School of Rock, Freedom Road Creative Arts, Castaway Music Theatre, and Martongate Primary School. Newly formed four piece band Offbeat will join the line up, along with several soloists including Ellie Hodgson, Ruby Lowthorpe, Courtney Crompton, Owen Killey and Claudia Hewan.

Mark Howley, co-director of Let’s Rock, said: “Let’s Rock is such a unique event – the biggest of its kind in the region. It’s fantastic to see so many talented young people coming together to make music and a real privilege to be a part of it.

“I encourage you to invest your three quid in a ticket!”

“Let’s Rock is a real highlight in our calendar. We do gigs in our locality, but to have the prestige of performing alongside other such fantastic young performers in such a large scale venue is an amazing opportunity for our young people”, added Chris Miley, School of Rock, Junction Goole.

Dave Watts, co-director of Let’s Rock, said: “There’s such a great mutually supportive atmosphere with some exceptionally talented young performers.”

Let’s Rock is part of Music4U, an East Riding of Yorkshire Council funded programme that creates opportunities for young people to participate in making music across the area.