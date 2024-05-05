Members of the Scarborough Town Board, which will oversee a £20 million investment to help to transform the seaside resort over the next decade.

A new public consultation, called Let's Talk Scarborough, is being launched today (Monday, May 6) to glean people’s views on how £20 million in funding that has been secured from the Government should be spent over the next decade.

The funding under the Government’s Long-Term Plan for Towns initiative has been provided to enhance safety and security in Scarborough, revive the town’s retail sector, preserve its famous heritage, and improve transportation and connectivity.

The wide-ranging regeneration plan is being led by the Scarborough Town Board and is being supported by North Yorkshire Council.

A panoramic view of Scarborough. The town is among 55 locations across the UK to benefit from a £1.1 billion investment as part of the Government’s levelling up agenda.

The council’s executive member for open to business, Cllr Derek Bastiman, who sits on the town board, said: “We're at a crucial moment in shaping the future of Scarborough, and the input of residents and businesses in Scarborough is vital.

“With a £20 million grant from the Government's Long-Term Plan for Towns, we have a unique opportunity to improve Scarborough in ways that reflect our aspirations and address our needs.

“The public’s voice in this consultation will directly influence how we grow and change for the better.”

The regeneration plan for Scarborough is set to build on previous investment in the town, including the Green Construction Skills Village and more than £500,000 in funding that is transforming the town’s cricket ground on North Marine Road.

The green skills village will build on the existing Construction Skills Village that has been operating in Scarborough since 2015.

The Construction Skills Village has trained more than 300 apprentices, worked with over 800 local small and medium-sized enterprises and secured in excess of £3.5 million of funding.

The future of first-class cricket matches in the seaside resort was secured in July last year following the completion of a half-million-pound upgrade to the famous North Marine Road ground.

Scarborough Cricket Club – with support from North Yorkshire Council and the Scarborough Town Deal Board – received a £250,000 contribution from the £20 million Towns Deal fund allocated to the coastal town to carry out repairs, improvements and upgrades to its ground.

Further funding was provided from the England and Wales Cricket Board and the club with extra funding from the council bringing the total investment to £509,627.

The £20 million in funding for the Long-Term Plan for Scarborough has been secured after the Government announced in September last year that 55 towns across the UK will benefit from a £1.1 billion investment as part of the national levelling up agenda.

Ministers unveiled the plan to provide long-term investment in towns that have been previously overlooked and often taken for granted.

The new consultation on the latest major investment in Scarborough will run until Monday, June 3.

The area which is being covered under the Long-Term Plan for Scarborough runs from Eastfield and Cayton to the south of the main town and up to Newby and Scalby in the north.

The chair of the Scarborough Town Board, David Kerfoot, said: “This is the public’s chance to make a difference in Scarborough.

“Their insights will guide the strategic direction and prioritisation of projects, ensuring that our collective effort leads to meaningful, lasting change.

“This is more than just a one-time consultation - it's an invitation to be part of a decade-long journey of transformation.

“People’s ongoing involvement will ensure that Scarborough not only thrives today but continues to flourish for future generations.”

More information about the Long-Term Plan for Scarborough, including details on public engagement sessions which will be held in person, is available at www.northyorks.gov.uk/ltps