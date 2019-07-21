Lewis Capaldi at Scarborough Open Air Theatre in 28 photos

Lewis’s stunning set – packed with hits from his Number One album Divinely Uninspired To a Hellish Extent - included show opener Grace together with Bruises, Hollywood, Headspace and Fade before he closed the show with a spine-tingling rendition of his global smash hit Someone You Loved. He entered the stage to chanting of his name and throughout the show fans sang along to every song much to his surprise. In between songs, Lewis had the theatre in laughter with sunglasses being thrown to him on stage, a birthday cake for a member of the band and even a toilet break with a microphone in hand! He ended the show by thanking the crowd for their support on the first of two sell-out shows this summer at the Open Air Theatre.

