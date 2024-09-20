Licensee at Whitby's Black Horse pub earns prestigious long-service award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Once Whitby’s youngest publican and now one of its longest serving, Sue Paling of The Black Horse has been awarded a prestigious long service award by the pub’s owners, Star Pubs.

The award was given to her by Area Manager, Matthew Williams, in recognition of the contribution she has made to the community during her 20 years behind the bar.

Sue was only 26 when she took on the historic pub on Church Street where she used to drink and had worked at as a member of bar staff since 1998, including during holidays from university.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her grandfather used to be a regular and Sue employed her mother Mave behind the bar until 15 years ago when she retired.

Sue Paling of the Black Horse gets her long service award from Matthew Williams from Star Pubs.

Sue said: “It was a case of right place and right time for me.

"I had graduated from university in Earth Sciences but fortunately realised rather than follow a career in science I should follow my heart.

"I felt happiest and most at home at The Black Horse, so when the opportunity came up to take on the lease, I leapt at it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For a short while I also ran The Fleece, but you can’t split yourself in two and customers expect to see the landlord behind the bar.

Sue Paling behind the bar at the Black Horse.

“I love the feel and history of the pub.

"It has one of the oldest public serving bars in Europe.”

Sue invested in upgrading the interior, introduced food including the pub’s Yorkshire Tapas – YAPAS 2 - and made the pub’s four letting rooms en suite.

She’s also created 100 jobs over the years, many bar staff working during holidays.

During Sue’s time at The Black Horse she has helped raise tens of thousands of pounds for charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 2016 alone, the pub has raised £40,185.00 for Whitby lifeboat from its hand-made dog bandanas.

People donate material, Mave makes them, and they’re sold at the pub for £2.50 each.

The pub has also raised £6,000 for Whitby and Scarborough Dog Rescue through sales of Good Dog walk Guides which lists other dog friendly venues, available for just £1.

Sue and her partner, Ian, put together the guide nine years ago to raise funds for the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the last 20 years The Black Horse has won a number of awards including an award from CAMRA and the 2014 Whitby Gazette town pub of the year.

It is Cask Marque accredited and has also been in Good Beer Guide since 2007.

Sue added: “I have loved and continue to love running The Black Horse and have no intention of leaving it any time soon.

"We have some fantastic customers, many of whom are holidaymakers who come back time and again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has been lovely making friends and welcoming new residents to the area.

"Thank you to my lovely customers for your support and friendship and to my hard-working staff.”

The Black Horse now has a license to host weddings for a maximum of 12 people, with two booked for 2025.

Mr Williams said: “The Black Horse may be small, but it has a big role to play in Whitby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a popular tourist destination, a showcase for Yorkshire fayre and wonderful hospitality, and an outstanding fundraiser for great causes.

"None of this would be possible without Sue’s hard work and passion.”