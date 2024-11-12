Life-savers who cover Whitby and Scarborough area warn about the dangers of lasers

The Great North Air Ambulance Service has warned of the dangers of lasers following a number of recent incidents - Image: GNAAS

An air ambulance pilot has warned against the dangers of laser strikes after his aircraft was targeted while returning to base after a call-out.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

JJ Smith, from the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) was flying over Washington back towards the charity’s headquarters near Eaglescliffe on Monday evening when a laser beam was shone into the helicopter’s cabin.

Two doctors and a paramedic were also on board the aircraft and witnessed the green light of a laser pen which dazzled them, but thankfully did not cause any damage to their eyesight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Smith said: “Lasers directed at aircraft can be incredibly dangerous because they can cause temporary sight loss which can lead to the pilot losing control of the aircraft and putting themselves and the rest of the team at risk.

Great North Air Ambulance pilot JJ Smith - Image: GNAAS

“In these instances, the pilot may be required to manoeuvre the aircraft to protect the crew from the source of the laser or change landing options, which could potentially delay our team delivering vital pre-hospital care to an ill or injured person.”

GNAAS’ critical care team have previously been targeted by lasers while flying back to their base, and in one instance while transporting a patient to hospital, which nearly led to the team aborting landing.

Thankfully the team hasn’t suffered any damage to their eyesight during these attacks, but every time they encounter a laser while flying, the incident is always reported to the police and aviation authorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Smith said: “Those who shine a laser directly at a helicopter might think it’s fun to see what happens, but it’s actually a serious offence, and there are consequences to their actions.”

In response to concerns about laser pens being shone in the direction of aircraft, the Laser Misuse (Vehicles) Act came into force in 2018, which introduced much tougher penalties for those who shine or direct a laser beam towards a vehicle or air traffic facility.

The worst offenders can now face up to five years in prison, an unlimited fine or both.

Mr Smith added: “We would ask people that if they see someone using a laser pen recklessly or have any video evidence of it to call the police and report it.”