Lifeboat weekend thanksgiving service interrupted for Staithes and Runswick RNLI - Image credit: RNLI

Staithes and Runswick volunteer lifeboat crew were called into action on Sunday (August 18).

The Staithes and Runswick RNLI volunteer crew had arrived at Runswick Bay to take part in a thanksgiving service on the final day of their lifeboat weekend.

However, shortly after they arrived at the service, reports were received from a local boat of persons at risk of being cut off by the tide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crew took Staithes and Runswick RNLI's B-Class lifeboat to the scene just over 1000 yards away from the location of the thanksgiving service.

Contact was made with those ashore, and they were advised to make their way back along the beach towards the village to avoid being cut off by the incoming tide.

The lifeboat and crew stood by until they returned to safety.Sean Baxter, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Staithes and Runswick RNLI lifeboat said: "You never know when the call will come. As today, it could even be during our thanksgiving service as part of lifeboat weekend.”The crew returned to the service at Runswick Bay and afterwards returned to Staithes.Getting cut off by the tide contributes to a significant number of RNLI rescues every year.

To stay safe from tidal cut off:- Always check tide tables.- Carry a means of calling for help.- Know the nearest exit from the beach and how much time you have to reach it.Mr Baxter said: “Our volunteer crew are ready to launch at any time, if you would like to join the charity as a volunteer at Staithes and Runswick RNLI, please contact us at the station.”