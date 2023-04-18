News you can trust since 1882
Lifeboats to launch from Scarborough Lifeboat Station as part of training exercise on Tuesday evening

Two lifeboats will launch from Scarborough Lifeboat Station as part of a training exercise this evening (Tuesday, April 18).

By Louise Perrin
Published 18th Apr 2023, 14:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 14:09 BST

Scarborough's all-weather lifeboat "Fredrick William Plaxton" and the Inshore lifeboat "John Wesley Hillard IV" will be launching at approximately 17:00.

A spokesperson for Scarborough RNLI said: “The exercise is a great opportunity for anyone wishing to come down and see what we do at RNLI Scarborough.

"If you want to view the current vacancies at Scarborough visit our website via our profile page and search volunteering.

Lifeboats to launch from Scarborough Lifeboat Station as part of training exercise on Tuesday evening
"If you see anyone injured or in distress on the coast, dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.”

