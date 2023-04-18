Scarborough's all-weather lifeboat "Fredrick William Plaxton" and the Inshore lifeboat "John Wesley Hillard IV" will be launching at approximately 17:00.

A spokesperson for Scarborough RNLI said: “The exercise is a great opportunity for anyone wishing to come down and see what we do at RNLI Scarborough.

"If you want to view the current vacancies at Scarborough visit our website via our profile page and search volunteering.

Lifeboats to launch from Scarborough Lifeboat Station as part of training exercise on Tuesday evening