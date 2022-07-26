Lifeguard recruitment day to take place next week at East Riding Leisure Bridlington

East Riding Leisure is holding a lifeguard recruitment event at East Riding Leisure Bridlington on Thursday, August 4 between 9am and 6pm. Photo submitted

Successful candidates may be offered a position as a lifeguard on the day, subject to checks and procedures.

A lifeguard’s role is to monitor customers in the pool, ensuring they have a safe and enjoyable experience but also to be vigilant and ready to intervene when necessary. Lifeguards may even save someone’s life if they are in trouble.

For many, lifeguarding provides an excellent foundation for a career in the leisure industry – many centre managers began their professional careers as a lifeguard.

The events will include swimming tests in the pool, an interview and a DBS check.

Adrian Walters, health and wellbeing facilities manager at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Lifeguards are the backbone of our service. We cannot open our pools without them, and they play a leading role in ensuring that our customers have an enjoyable and safe experience.

“The skills and attributes our lifeguards gain through training and experience are well sought after and many of our staff go onto careers as paramedics, nurses, police officers and similar careers, as well as becoming the centre managers of the future.”

Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for culture, leisure, libraries and customer services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Lifeguards are vital to pool safety and do an incredible job protecting the public at pools across the East Riding. I encourage all those interested in becoming a lifeguard to register for these recruitment events as soon as possible.”