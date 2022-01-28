Lifeguard turned Bridlington Lifeboat mechanic urges others to become professional lifesavers as the RNLI starts 2022 recruitment drive

Lifeboat mechanic AJ Shepherd said lifeguarding is a rewarding role. Photo courtesy of the RNLI

His call comes as the Royal National Lifeboat Institute (RNLI) opens lifeguard recruitment for the 2022 season.

AJ Shepherd spent eight summers working as an RNLI Lifeguard on the beaches of East Yorkshire, before swapping his surfboard for a £2.5m Shannon-Class lifeboat and a career as Lifeboat Mechanic with Bridlington RNLI.

AJ qualified in his role in December, and as Lifeguard recruitment opens for the summer of 2022, he’s urging others to look at lifeguarding as more than just a summer job.

The RNLI has started its lifeguard recruitment drive for 2022. Photo Nathan Williams/RNLI

He said: “Lifeguarding is a rewarding role. Personally I found casualty care jobs the most interesting, especially when different agencies were involved in a rescue.

“It definitely helped prepare me for when the job with the lifeboat crew came up. I felt that I had the relevant skills so I decided to take a chance and apply. I’m glad I did.

“To anyone thinking about applying to be a lifeguard this summer I’d say just go for it. You’ll receive excellent training and support, gain a highly transferable skill set and hopefully like me you’ll make some life long friends too.

“As well as rescuing those in difficulty, the RNLI’s beach lifeguards promote safe behaviour so visitors can return home safely. In 2020, the charity’s lifeguards responded to more than 10,687 incidents and helped just over 25,000 people, saving 110 lives.

“Successful applicants will receive world-class lifesaving training, enjoy good rates of pay and develop valuable skills for a future career.”

Carl Harris, regional lifeguard lead, said: “The skills our lifeguards gain can be an ideal first step towards many career paths or offer invaluable experience for those studying or training in a similar field.

“Lifeguarding can be a great opportunity and a very rewarding role. You could change lives – including your own – all whilst enjoying the beach as your office.”