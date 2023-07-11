News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Lifelong Whitby RNLI supporter Ada celebrates 90th birthday

A Whitby RNLI supporter who began donating to the charity at just eight years old has just celebrated her 90th birthday.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 11th Jul 2023, 09:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 09:31 BST

Ada Myers would sell her unwanted toys and then drop the money into her local collection box – and continues to support the RNLI to this day.

Ada officially registered as a volunteer around 27 years ago, joining the Ladies Lifeboat Guild as it was then known, which then became the Friends of Whitby Lifeboat, as it is still known today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A familiar face in the town, Ada is well know for donning her traditional Staithes bonnet.

Ada Myers pictured at her 90th birthday celebrations at Whitby Lifeboat Station.Ada Myers pictured at her 90th birthday celebrations at Whitby Lifeboat Station.
Ada Myers pictured at her 90th birthday celebrations at Whitby Lifeboat Station.
Most Popular

Each Regatta Saturday you'll find her on Whitby's 199 Steps as people leave coins on each step, a tradition that has been running for many years.

Ada – a former Whitby Town Mayor – is no stranger to the lifeboat station and crew, often bringing her famous home-baking along to events such as the annual flag weekend.

Back in 2013 Ada received a gold medal for her long commitment to the charity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In May on the weekend of the King's Coronation when the Lifeboat crew and volunteers were gathered at the station for a BBQ they surprised Ada with a cake and a bunch of flowers.

Maria Taylor, Chair of the friends of Whitby Lifeboat said: “Ada is an absolute inspiration, still volunteering at 90 years old is an incredible achievement.”

Coxswain of Whitby Lifeboat, Howard Fields said: “Here at Whitby RNLI, we couldn't operate without our amazing fundraisers and Ada is a big part of our lifeboat family.

"We wish her a happy birthday and thank her for her many years of dedication to the charity.”

Related topics:MayorWhitby