Ada Myers would sell her unwanted toys and then drop the money into her local collection box – and continues to support the RNLI to this day.

Ada officially registered as a volunteer around 27 years ago, joining the Ladies Lifeboat Guild as it was then known, which then became the Friends of Whitby Lifeboat, as it is still known today.

A familiar face in the town, Ada is well know for donning her traditional Staithes bonnet.

Ada Myers pictured at her 90th birthday celebrations at Whitby Lifeboat Station.

Each Regatta Saturday you'll find her on Whitby's 199 Steps as people leave coins on each step, a tradition that has been running for many years.

Ada – a former Whitby Town Mayor – is no stranger to the lifeboat station and crew, often bringing her famous home-baking along to events such as the annual flag weekend.

Back in 2013 Ada received a gold medal for her long commitment to the charity.

In May on the weekend of the King's Coronation when the Lifeboat crew and volunteers were gathered at the station for a BBQ they surprised Ada with a cake and a bunch of flowers.

Maria Taylor, Chair of the friends of Whitby Lifeboat said: “Ada is an absolute inspiration, still volunteering at 90 years old is an incredible achievement.”

Coxswain of Whitby Lifeboat, Howard Fields said: “Here at Whitby RNLI, we couldn't operate without our amazing fundraisers and Ada is a big part of our lifeboat family.