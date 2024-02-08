The famous light show from the Yorkshire Coast BID is back for a week-long spectacle.

Light Night, the dazzling spectacle that captivated the coast last year, is set to return for its second year, promising to be bigger and brighter than ever.

Between the Monday, February 26 and the Sunday, March 3, residents and visitors to the Yorkshire coast will get the opportunity to see a spectacular laser show every night between 7pm and 10pm, lighting up the skies in technicolour.

The idea behind the ‘Light Night’ event series, is to shine a light on iconic locations and landmarks across the Yorkshire coast, with new laser locations added, connecting the area together.

On a clear night, not only will people be able to see the shows in their home towns, but people from up to 25 miles away will be able to see the skies illuminated with lasers.

The lasers will be hosted at:

Whitby Abbey, Whitby: The gothic abbey that once inspired Bram Stokers Dracula, is the perfect location for the lasers, with great viewing points from West Cliff.

Raven Hall Hotel, Ravenscar: Located in one of the most scenic areas of the Dinosaur coastline, this stately hotel and grounds provides the perfect backdrop for the lasers, with the added benefit that residents of Robin Hood’s Bay will have a perfect view of them from multiple locations in the village.

South Bay, Scarborough: In the heart of the harbour, the lasers will be beamed from Sea Grown, championing the heritage, industry and eco credentials of the town.

The Chalk Tower, Flamborough : Standing proudly in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty is described as England’s oldest surviving lighthouse. This iconic building, set amongst the golf club grounds provides a location that is perfect for gathering by to see the sights.

: Standing proudly in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty is described as England’s oldest surviving lighthouse. This iconic building, set amongst the golf club grounds provides a location that is perfect for gathering by to see the sights. The Forum, Bridlington : No seafront is complete without the bright lights of the amusements, and this new location will see the lasers mounted to the roof providing a sensational vantage point of the show all the way over towards Sewerby. This will be combined with a one-of-a-kind event taking place on the Saturday (more details to follow).

: No seafront is complete without the bright lights of the amusements, and this new location will see the lasers mounted to the roof providing a sensational vantage point of the show all the way over towards Sewerby. This will be combined with a one-of-a-kind event taking place on the Saturday (more details to follow). The Promenade, Withernsea: The show will be visible from the promenade, located not far from the fishing compound, to highlight the fishing industry on the Yorkshire Coast and what it contributes to the community.

If you’re looking to elevate your experience, viewing parties will be taking place throughout the event. For an extra special experience, The Lodge Bridlington will be hosting an event on Saturday 2nd of March (between 8pm and 3am) with an indoor laser show and incredible DJs including Charlotte Devaney, finalist for the ‘Best Female DJ’ award at the Drum & Bass Awards 2024. Tickets are just £5 on the door and is not one to miss.

Light Night has been created by Yorkshire Coast BID in collaboration with Polestar Productions to showcase the beauty of the Yorkshire Coast whilst also attracting visitors outside of the peak tourist season.

Kerry Carruthers, Chief Executive of Yorkshire Coast BID, said: “After the success of the pilot event, we wanted to bring it back with more lasers, dates and locations as a way to showcase the scale and diversity of the Yorkshire Coast.

“There are so many incredible historic and cultural landmarks and viewpoints across the coast, that we see this as an event with great potential to keep evolving over future years to not only attract visitors to stay in the area, but also provide a free activity for residents to enjoy and a reminder for us all, about what the area is known for. From historic abbeys to the fishing industry and iconic lighthouses, we have it all, and we’d like to thank everyone who is playing a role in bringing this event to life.”

Tony Gill, Managing Director of Polestar Productions, said, “As a Yorkshire-based production company, we are delighted to be taking part in facilitating this spectacular event again. It allows the community to get together and share a special moment, whilst allowing a chance to take in the beauty right on our doorstep.”

Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this magical experience that brings communities together, showcasing the beauty and vibrancy of the Yorkshire Coast after dark.

For those eager to catch the best views and make the most of this stunning event, detailed information about the shows and the ideal viewing locations can be found at loveyorkshirecoast.co.uk.