The published list of nine unclaimed estates in Scarborough and Whitby means that someone with a corresponding surname could be eligible to claim a payout. All estates on the list are currently ‘ownerless’ since no member of the family has ever come forward to claim it.

An unclaimed estate is created when a person passes away without a sufficient will and no family member comes forward to claim. The deceased person’s property is then designated as ‘ownerless’ and remains in possession of the Crown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, within a 12 years from when the Crown possesses the estate, family members can come forward if they believe they are entitled to a share of the deceased’s relative’s property.

Several estates across Scarborough and Whitby are currently 'ownerless'.

For unclaimed estates before 1997, the Treasury will allow claims up to 30 years from the date of the person’s death, subject to no interest being paid on the money that is held – if the claim is received after the 12-year period has ended.

Who is entitled to an unclaimed estate?

Advertisement Hide Ad

If someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following relatives are entitled to the estate in the order shown below:

Husband, wife or civil partner

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on

Mother or father

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)

Half brothers or sister or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children). ‘Half’ means they share only one parent with the deceased

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grandparents

Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children). ‘Half’ means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both

Cousins of the deceased are entitled to share in an estate if there are no living relatives above them in the order of entitlement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surnames of the unclaimed properties in Scarborough

Catsourides

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gibbs

Hancock

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hunt

James

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lighting

Middleton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ogden

Surname of the unclaimed property in Whitby

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coltart

How to claim an unclaimed estate

Advertisement Hide Ad