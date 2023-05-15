'Liverpool absolutely smashed hosting Eurovision' says member of Scarborough Pride Committee

Members of the Scarborough Pride committee have spoken about their incredible experience at the Eurovison Song Contest Final in Liverpool.

Committee members George Wakely, Linzie Ross, her partner Sarah Fenwick and Sarah’s daughter, Thea, travelled to Liverpool after securing tickets for the Grand Final.

Mrs Fenwick said: “It was incredible, we didn’t think we were going to get in. We booked the hotel as soon as we found out it was in Liverpool,

“There were five of us trying to get tickets - we missed out, but decided to go anyway.

“Then we were lucky enough to get tickets in the second release.”

The four travellers secured standing tickets for the main arena, and left Scarborough at 6.30am on Saturday morning.

Mrs Fenwick said: “Liverpool absolutely smashed hosting Eurovision.

"Everywhere was busy. Everyone was happy and upbeat - it was the best atmosphere we could have hoped for.

"It all ran really smoothly, there wasn’t much waiting around, and the queues moved really quickly.

"As soon as we got in, we went to the barrier. We had an amazing view.

“We’ve got no eyebrows left from all the pyrotechnics.”

Ms Ross said: “The heat from the fire was incredible.”

The couple spoke about how many people had dressed up to attend the event. Mrs Fenwick said: “We must have seen 25 women dressed up as Geri Halliwell in full Union Jack outfit, and there were a lot of people dressed as Abba - we must have seen eight full sets of Abbas walking around and a full set of Bucks Fizz.

"There were loads of people dressed up in Green bubble outfits. It was really multicultural.

“There were Spaniards, Israelis, Germans, Australians -The lady in front of us had travelled over from Seattle on her own - just to see the contest.

“We thought Mae Muller was really good - the crowd loved her.

"The Interval show was brilliant - by the end of You’ll Never Walk Alone we were all in tears.

As for their favourite moment, Mrs Fenwick said: “The performers from Finland and Belgium really got the crowd going with their message of inclusion and equality.

“We loved that. But we both liked Loreen and it was probably the result we wanted.”

